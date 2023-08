Bluejig Baron (Trap 4) - 16.04 Central Park

The Arc Maiden Trophy Final features at Central Park at 16.04 and following an impressive heat success, BLUEJIG BARON (Trap 4) looks to hold sound claims of following up. Boasting an upwardly mobile Irish card, he's steadily found his feet on these shores and with previous exploits suggesting there should be plenty more to come, he can trap best in the black jacket and prove too good for today's rivals.

Havana Bale Out (Trap 3) - 17.03 Central Park

The final race on the card comes up at 17.03 and stepping back down in trip, HAVANA BALE OUT (Trap 3) gets our vote to land the Jenningsbet Standard Trophy. A versatile tracker, Liz McNair's charge isn't always the most consistent at the boxes but she's certainly not devoid of early pace and boasting a 100% record when operating in the white vest at this track, she can turn handy and prove the strongest from the three-quarter point to resume winning ways.

Roman Champ (Trap 4) - 17.28 Towcester

Towcester also play host to a card of open and graded action this afternoon and following a string of consistent efforts, we're hopeful ROMAN CHAMP (Trap 4) can deservedly regain the winning thread at 17.28. He should find himself with a clear passage on the approach to the opening corner drawn outside a trio that tend to head for the rails out of the boxes and with sound claims on expected final time, he can power home off the second bend and emerge victorious.