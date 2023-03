Barney Boy (Trap 6) - 16.28 Hove

We go to Hove for all three bets this afternoon, with BARNEY BOY (T6) taken to cast aside a heavy defeat and record win number three in the A4 contest at 16.28. Having displayed early zip last week, Barney Boy was just unable to clear those on his inside and ended up getting badly baulked as a result. That run can therefore be readily excused and a brace of runner-up efforts prior to that read well in the context of this race.

Rogue Venom (Trap 5) - 17.08 Hove

Killeacle Trudy will doubtless be popular in the betting as a last-time-out winner taking on mainly exposed rivals in the 17.08 but at the likely prices, ROGUE VENOM (T5) looks an attractive proposition against that rival. The selection overcame a touch of crowding when landing strong support in A7 company last week and given what he's been capable of in the past, a single-grade rise could well be within Rogue Venom's compass.

Insane Rose (Trap 3) - 17.28 Hove

INSANE ROSE (T3) has yet to win from four attempts and is very much a work-in-progress, but the fact she's in lowly A8 company reflects that and her fourth-place finish (beaten three-lengths) a fortnight ago was her best effort on the clock so far. Insane Rose is fancied to build on that and can hopefully get off the mark in the 17.28 contest.