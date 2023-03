Rocking Expert (Trap 6) - 13.06 Sunderland

Having gone close on 2 of her last 3 starts ROCKING EXPERT (Trap 6, 13.06) again ran well without being seen to very best effect on her latest outing in this class of A3. Undoubtedly capable of making her mark in this company, today's contest is arguably lacking in unexposed sorts, with Rocking Expert the exception, and with a clear run operating in the striped jacket, she's fancied to pass this test.

Havana Bale Out (Trap 5) - 15.44 Central Park

Central Park play host to the Arc Kent Plate and HAVANA BALE OUT (Trap 5) is fancied to land heat three at 15.44. A strong-running, versatile campaigner, she's tasted success at up to 630m but undoubtedly has the raw pace to make an impact over stiff 4 bend trips. Boasting some slick trial exploits around here following a short spell on the side-lines and with a clear run, she can prove too good for today's opposition.

Fweshpollyrocket (Trap 3) - 16.23 Central Park

We remain at the Kent track for our final selection with FWESHPOLLYROCKET (Trap 3) fancied to land the Jenningsbet Midi Maiden Trophy over 450m at 16.23. A very capable sprinter on her day the 480m trip has often taxed her stamina, yet this intermediate distance looks ideal for the daughter of Droopys Buick and, fancied to be handy at the very least at the opening corner, she can assume control off the second bend and have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers.