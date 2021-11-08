To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Rock with Roksana

Greyhounds running
Timeform identify the best greyhound bets on Monday

Timeform pick out the best bets at Sheffield and Nottingham on Monday.

"...she looks the most likely leader on the inside..."

Timeform on Ballymac Roksana

Ballymac Roksana (Trap 1) - 16.43 Sheffield

A winner in A3 class at Nottingham, BALLYMAC ROKSANA (Trap 1, 16.43) ran her best race yet following her switch to Sheffield when runner-up in this grade six days ago, leading until the final bend before being reeled in late on. Improving by the run for present connections, she looks the most likely leader on the inside and is fancied to have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers this afternoon.

Moanteen Maestro (Trap 3) - 20.52 Nottingham

The Arc winner of one 480 Trophy final features at 20.52 and classy Irish raider MOANTEEN MAESTRO (Trap 3) is fancied to supplement last week's UK debut success. The 480-metre trip is perfect for the son of Sparta Maestro and having showed good track craft to score over C&D last time, he's expected to be on the coat tails of the likely pace-setters out wide and announce his presence from the three-quarter point.

Candy Man (Trap 6) - 21.11 Nottingham

We stay at Nottingham for this evening's final selection an Arc Eclipse Trial Stake and Birmingham Cup winner CANDY MAN (Trap 6, 21.11) is fancied to show the benefit of a recent C&D trial and and come out on top. Carol Weatherall's charge isn't the most consistent at the boxes but he's a classy operator who boasts all round pace and from what looks a good make-up in stripes, he can escape possible scrimmaging inside and assert from halfway.

