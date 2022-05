Roedhelmjellytot (Trap 3) - 19.09 Sheffield

Having turned an A6 contest at Sheffield into a one-sided affair last month, ROEDHELMJELLYTOT (T3) has struggled to make an impact in a brace of A5 contests, not helping herself with tardy starts. She's quickly back in A6 company though and the 19.09 contest isn't packed with early pace, so Roedhelmjellytot can hopefully turn in a promising spot this time before asserting.

Slippy Nina (Trap 1) - 19.58 Sheffield

A pretty good stayer over 575m at Romford, SLIPPY NINA (T1) didn't need to be anywhere near that level to land a handicap on her third start at Sheffield. Back in A5 company, she failed to justify favouritism last week but having encountered trouble twice, she stuck at it well to finish third. That suggests she's still in form and given her form at her previous venue, Slippy Nina possesses the scope to win at this level, hopefully starting with the 19.58.

Rockfield Aoife (Trap 5) - 20.12 Sheffield

ROCKFIELD AOIFE (T5) has been getting tangled up at he first bend of late, but she does have a smash break in her locker and is fancied to bounce back in the A2 contest at 20.12. The level she was running to during the spring is the best on offer here so in the hope her confidence hasn't been knocked, she can lead up out wide tonight.