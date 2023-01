Lostrigg Paddy (Trap 5) - 15:26 Central Park

A low-mileage sort with a good strike rate, Lostrigg Paddy (T5) could hardly have been more impressive when making the breakthrough at open-class level seven days ago, assuming control off the second bend and powering clear. That effort firmly marked him down as one to keep onside and, with a vacant trap on his inner likely to afford him plenty of racing room, he can repeat the trick and come out on top again.

Musnt Grumble (Trap 2) - 16:43 Central Park

The class-dropping Musnt Grumble (T2) looks to hold excellent claims of making all. A dual A1 winner in December, recent exploits haven't been so inspiring but the grader has afforded Barrie O'Sullivan's charge a real chance of getting loose and he's fancied to capitalise.

Ballymac Nemo (Trap 5) - 17:03 Central Park

Ballymac Nemo's (T5) latest effort is easily excused and he looks to hold solid claims in this A1 affair over the 480-metre trip. A multiple scorer in top-grade company the balance of his recent form looks strong in comparison to that shown by his rivals and, largely reliable at the traps, he could well prove tough to contain.