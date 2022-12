Free Inside (Trap 6) - 19:36 Doncaster

Free Inside (T6) has quickly worked her way back to form and can land this. Successful in a higher grade last month, she's hit the frame the last twice and did well to finish second in a 1-2-3 for her kennel last time having suffered an early bump. She could be hard to beat with better luck.

Robyns Girl (Trap 4) - 20:38 Doncaster

Robyns Girl (T4) looks promising and can get off the mark in this sprint. Her trial times read well and she's not had much luck to date, forced to check early when sent off odds-on ten days ago and never able to catch the all-the-way winner. She's surely got races like this in her.

Ridgedale Tiny (Trap 5) - 21:28 Doncaster

Ridgedale Tiny (T5) has made a good start and can follow up his first victory from a fortnight ago. He showed plenty of dash to edge out habitual silver-medallist Makemydaypunk on that occasion and should have more to offer.