As a November 21 greyhound, FEARSOME JEWEL (Trap 3) is anything but exposed and having graded on at A5 Sheffield level, she got it right at that level last month. She was probably unlucky not to follow up in A4 company last time, beaten half a length despite crowding off the third bend, and the 18:36 looks a good chance for Fearsome Jewel to gain compensation.

Backing a greyhound yet to taste success after several starts always comes with slight risks attached, but MOANTEEN FRANKEL (Trap 5) hasn't appeared to do anything wrong in a finish so far and, on his best form, he certainly has it in him to win in A6 company. Tardy starts have been hindering Moanteen Frankel, but he sticks to his task and will surely win one of these when breaking on terms, hopefully the 19:26 contest.

An Open race winner over six bends in March, RIDGEDALE TARA (Trap 2) has showcased her versatility since, running over four bends along with handicaps over 660m. She displayed plenty of zip when winning in A4 company last week and she holds the aces on our figures back in S2 company this evening at 19:58.