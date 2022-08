Locked Down (Trap 1) - 18:19 Sheffield

Barrie Draper's Locked Down (T1) is expected to make a bold bid in this A1 affair. He has largely been acquitting himself well in Open Class since the turn of the year and he faces his easiest assignment for a while. With a good record in the red vest on home soil, he can turn handy and stamp his class on proceedings from the halfway mark.

Reubens Promise - 19:41 Sheffield

Reubens Promise (T3) should go well in this A6. This December '20 youngster is unlikely to be in the mix early on, but he possesses a strong-running style that he advertised when putting up his best effort yet to going down by just a head in second two weeks ago. Joy Andrews' charge likely has more to offer and, with racing room from the three-quarter point, he can power home for victory.

Blackhouse Ivy (Trap 5) - 20:21 Newcastle

The youngster Blackhouse Ivy (T5) looks to hold strong claims of regaining the winning thread. She has been hindered by trouble-in-running on each of her last four starts, including when fourth behind a fast winner for the grade six days ago. Tonight's affair rates the easiest the November '20 whelp has faced for a while and, with a clear passage, she's fancied to prove too good.