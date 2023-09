Charming Lad (Trap 6) - 14.04 Sheffield

CHARMING LAD (Trap 6, 14.04) has yet to get his head in front in seven attempts following his switch to Sheffield, but there have been signs he's ready to buck that trend, reeled in late on last month and beaten in a fast time for the grade seven days ago. Potentially well-housed as the sole wide seed this afternoon, he should soon be front rank and we're hopeful he can have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers at the business end.

Conlig Pebbles (Trap 5) - 20.52 Nottingham

Nottingham play host to their usual mix of graded and open-race action this evening and, on the back of a recent class drop, CONLIG PEBBLES (Trap 5, 2052) can hopefully capitalise. In truth, her recent exploits have been mixed but this is by far her easiest assignment for some time and. with a two from six record in the class, this rates a good opportunity for the daughter of Droopys Sydney to get back to winning ways.

Rebel Lake (Trap 1) - 21.11 Nottingham

The Arc Maiden 480 Trophy comes up at 21.11 and the progressive REBEL LAKE (Trap 1) looks to hold sound claims of coming out on top. Taking a marked step forward from his debut display when runner-up seven days ago, he's yet to get it right at the boxes but he's undoubtedly a very pacey individual with a strong-finishing kick and, with his share of luck-in-running, he can power home on the rails and make it third time lucky.