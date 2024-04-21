Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Ready to Rock

Sheffield - 16:17 - WICKY NED (Trap 2)

WICKY NED (Trap 2) looks solid in the £17,500 Gymcrack Final at 16.17. The exciting pup fluffed his lines at the start when behind Droopys Supply in the first round but got his revenge with a sensational display last week, clocking the best final time of the semi winners by some way. He'll take some pegging back if trapping smartly again.

Sheffield - 16:33 - ROCKING TAYLOR (Trap 5)

ROCKING TAYLOR (Trap 5) can take the 16:33 sprint. He won well back over 280m a month ago and got a decisive bump when chasing home a solid older Sheffield sprinter in Steakspoon next time. This looks an easy opening back from a break now.

Sheffield - 17:29 - CHASING NORMA (Trap 3)

CHASING NORMA (Trap 3) boasts strong claims in the 17:29 finale. She made all in fine style in an A1 and wasn't disgraced when unfancied for a good open a fortnight ago, pinging the traps but stopped in her run at the second bend. This looks very winnable today.