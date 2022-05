Sporting Setanta (Trap 3) - 18:41 Newcastle

A1 debut scorer Sporting Setanta (T3) could well be up to taking another step forward and maintaining her 100% record. She can have her effort marked up as she came from off the pace ten days ago, and that performance stands up to close scrutiny on the clock. Consistency at the boxes looks a strong suit and this December '20 whelp holds sound claims of taking this on her way to better things.

Witton Venus (Trap 2) - 20:21 Newcastle

Witton Venus (T2) is clearly a well above-average youngster and she made it 2-3 in graded company at Sunderland prior to posting promising efforts in C&D open contests. Jill Sutherst's charge has been a little hit-and-miss at the boxes but still managed to finish a solid third having met with trouble last time. Sandwiched between a couple of trailblazing types, a pace burn up should play firmly into the hands of this strong-running October '20 whelp and she can turn mid-pack and assume control from the three-quarter point.

Witton Razl (Trap 5) - 21:11 Newcastle

Another Jill Sutherst representative Witton Razl (T5) gets our vote to come out on top. A daughter of Droopys Sydney, she has made a highly promising start to her career, easily landing her heat on debut prior to getting no luck in-running early in last week's semi-finals. With any amount of improvement still to come, she looks set fair for another big run if trapping well.