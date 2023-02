Spartan Wolf (Trap 3) - 18:33 Henlow

Spartan Wolf (T3) looks set for more success. He burned off his rivals in an A4 a fortnight ago and should have more to offer after just three races.

Savana Raven (Trap 3) - 19:44 Henlow

Savana Raven (T3) is the class act in this A1. He boasts a tremendous 15-28 record in this grade at Henlow, smashing up his rivals again for his latest win in December, and he got an unfortunate bump when leading after being sent off favourite for an open last time.

Fortune Twomikes (Trap 6) - 21:02 Henlow

Fortune Twomikes (T6) makes plenty of appeal. He saw the back of only Spartan Wolf on his last run here and ran well at Suffolk on Monday.