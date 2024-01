HEAVENLY QUEEN (Trap 5) - 19:44 Yarmouth

HEAVENLY QUEEN (Trap 5) is better than A5-grade and can take the 19:44 contest. She won an A3 in good style in October and returned with a pleasing display in this class ten days ago that should have left her spot-on.

SILVER CLOUD (Trap 4) - 20:57 Yarmouth

SILVER CLOUD (Trap 4) can get back to winning ways in the 20:57 race. An A3-winner in September, she's back in good form with a couple of seconds in this grade, leading just about everywhere bar the line last time, and can come out on top this evening.

RATHCOOLE BREEZE (Trap 3) - 21:16 Yarmouth

RATHCOOLE BREEZE (Trap 3) looks solid in the 21:16 finale. Usually popular in the betting, she took an A6 early last month and has followed that with two strong efforts up in class. Her backers should be cheering tonight.