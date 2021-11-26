Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Rapid Ritzy can blow them away

Zoomey Saoirse (Trap 1) - 18.43 Romford

There is the usual blend of good quality pen race action on show at Romford this evening, and youngster ZOOMEY SAOIRSE (Trap 1) is fancied to get us off to a flyer in the 18.43. Nathan Hunt's charge impressed when making all over C&D on her most recent start seven days ago, breaking swiftly and posting a career best 24.14 in the process. Tonight's contest doesn't look overly strong and she ought to prove difficult to contain if holding her rails pitch on the approach to the opening corner.

Ritzy Rapid (Trap 6) - 19.56 Romford

Heat two of the Friday Night 500 Maidens comes up at 19.56, a race which could be decided at the boxes and in our book RITZY RAPID (Trap 6) could be the answer. David Mullins' February 20' pup has pieced it all together of late, registering success in A2 prior to bolting up in top grade latest. Improving on the sectional clock, his draw as the sole wide seed looks useful, not least outside one lacking course experience and he can escape potential scrimmaging in stripes and come out on top.

Doghouse Dazzler (Trap 5) - 20.38 Romford

DOGHOUSE DAZZLER (Trap 5, 20.38) has the bit firmly between his teeth at present, registering a facile A1 success on his penultimate start and following up over this 575-metre trip despite meeting with interference. An October 19' whelp, he promises to do better still over this intermediate 6-bend trip given he's strengthening up all the time and he can break fast again and land the Romford Friday Night 500 Maiden Stayers Final.