Gurrane Ranger (Trap 6) - 15.09 Sheffield

GURRANE RANGER (T6) has a little bit to find on the figures in the A5 Sheffield contest at 15.09 but he is a winner in this grade and a sixth-place finish last week doesn't paint a true picture as he was bang there until suffering two pieces of crowding. The make-up of today's race looks ideal too, with Mystical Sofia likely to edge left and with Gurrane Ranger still unexposed, he can crank his form up a notch with a clear run.

Magna Chase (Trap 1) - 16.04 Sheffield

A winner in this A3 grade in March, MAGNA CHASE (T1) has given his running all three starts since, unable to land a telling blow after early crowding last week but he did stick to his task to ultimately finish third. Stamina is his forte so he'll need the breaks given his likely track position but the 16.04 features mainly early-pace types who may well compromise each other's chance.

Darver Forever (Trap 4) - 17.03 Sheffield

Having won a couple of handicaps in January, DARVER FOREVER (T4) has failed to add to his tally since but last week's runner-up effort was right back to his very best, worn down only late. There's very little pace on Darver Forever's inside in the 17.03 so an early lead is firmly on the cards and a repeat of his latest effort on the clock will probably suffice.