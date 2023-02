Dubh Gasta (Trap 2) - 19:41 Sheffield

Having made an impressive start for the Tom Heilbron kennel, Dubh Gasta (T2) is fancied to continue the good work returned to this venue. Highlighting his well-being when coming from mid-division to reel in a high-class sort on his latest outing at Newcastle, the son of Burgess Bucks has impressed here previously and, in this groove, he should prove tough to contain in the Owlerton Stadium Sprint.

Freedom Alibi (Trap 4) - 19:58 Sheffield

Having caught the eye on each of his last two starts (including over C&D), Freedom Alibi (T4) looks to hold sound claims of resuming winning ways in this intriguing stayers' contest. The main threat to the Newcastle raider may come in the shape of Skywaker Stan in Trap 1, but we're hopeful the selection can soon be tracking that rival off the second bend, and with the distinct possibility of more to come over six-bend trips, he's fancied to pass this test.

Range View (Trap 3) - 20:12 Sheffield

Range View (T3) arrives a maiden on the back of four career starts at Sheffield but there have been definite signs of promise from the July '21 youngster, not least when third on the back of early crowding in A3 class last time. Steadily improving on the sectional clock, the grader's mercy has been noted this evening and, with further progress anticipated, he can out-trap those closest to him and make a bold bid on the front end.