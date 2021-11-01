Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Ramors Jet can fly home at Nottingham

A January 20' whelp, BUSINESS DREAMER (Trap 2, 19:18 Doncaster) failed to make an impact on his first three starts yet, having been well supported, displayed definite signs of promise when finishing a close-up fourth in this grade latest, that despite posting his slowest sectional to date. A son of Droopys Cain it's feasible to think he can do better still, not least as his trapping improves and in an open-looking affair, he's fancied to come out on top if getting the breaks.

CHURCHILL HOLLY (Trap 2, 20:36 Nottingham) has long since established herself as a classy operator and turned in another excellent performance when making all over C&D seven days ago, dipping under the five-second sectional barrier in the process. Lynn Cook's charge rates the likely leader again on the inside and with obvious claims on expected final time, she can be expected to make another bold bid from the front.

We stay at Nottingham for our final selection and, whilst beaten at short odds last week, we're willing to side with RAMORS JET (Trap 3, 21:26 Nottingham) to quickly get back to winning ways. Boasting a fine record around Colwick Park, the balance of his form stands up to close scrutiny in this field and he can turn handy behind likely pace-setter Mohort Bill (Trap 1) and assert off the final bend to enhance his strike rate.

