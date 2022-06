Spicuzza (Trap 6) - 18:59 Yarmouth

Spicuzza (T6) is taken to get back on the winning trail. He ran to a very high figure with us when a decisive winner in this A1 grade at the beginning of last month, and last week's effort can be overlooked given he suffered early interference. With Coolhill Duster hopefully moving towards the middle on her inside, the selection should lead up out wide.

Shelone Milo (Trap 1) - 19:34 Yarmouth

Shelone Milo (T1) has been well travelled throughout his career, given his status as an Open regular, and he turned an A1 into a one-sided affair a fortnight ago (Spicuzza was second). There was plenty of pace on his outside last week and he failed to negotiate the first two bends unscathed, but with Drumdoit Lucy a regular tardy starter the prospect of an early lead on the rail looks bright.

Rallying Rio (Trap 1) - 20:06 Yarmouth

Having graded on at A5 level, Rallying Rio (T1) looked a youngster on the up when winning back-to-back races last month. A couple of defeats since could be viewed as Rallying Rio's progress halting, but that would be unfair given he stuck to the task really well after early crowding last time and A3 company needn't prove to be his limit. With stamina his forte, he's fancied to run them down.