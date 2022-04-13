Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Quietly worth shouting about at Doncaster

Doncaster 13th Apr (D4 275m)Show Hide
Wednesday 13 April, 9.28pm
|1. Luttons Meghan
|2. Sedrina
|3. Do It Quietly
|4. Ballygur Lisa
|5. Luttons Matty
Timeform provide the best bets at Doncaster on Wednesday.
"That was certainly the case again on Saturday but he might have got closer to Ballygur Lisa with a clearer run and may have the measure of his rival tonight with better luck..."

Timeform on Do It Quietly
Timeform on Do It Quietly
WAIKIKI DONNA (Trap 1) - 19:56 Doncaster
WAIKIKI DONNA (Trap 1) can resume winning ways in the 19:56 race. She's returned to form in this grade the last twice, not getting a clear run late on when beaten by Russanda Bess last week. That one went in again in good style on Monday.
DRUMCROW YANK (Trap 6) - 21:12 Doncaster
DRUMCROW YANK (Trap 6) looks the type to rack up a sequence at Doncaster and is hard to oppose in the 21:12 contest. He led all the way when seeing off Laughil Buster last week and should be hard to catch again.
DO IT QUIETLY (Trap 3) - 21:28 Doncaster
DO IT QUIETLY (Trap 3) deserves a change of fortune and could be worth siding with in the concluding 21:28 sprint. Punters know what they are getting with this 26-race maiden, a dog that usually falls out of the traps before finishing off well. That was certainly the case again on Saturday but he might have got closer to Ballygur Lisa with a clearer run and may have the measure of his rival tonight with better luck.
|1. Luttons Meghan
|2. Sedrina
|3. Do It Quietly
|4. Ballygur Lisa
|5. Luttons Matty
