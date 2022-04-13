Premier League Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Quietly worth shouting about at Doncaster

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Wednesday

Timeform provide the best bets at Doncaster on Wednesday.

"That was certainly the case again on Saturday but he might have got closer to Ballygur Lisa with a clearer run and may have the measure of his rival tonight with better luck..."

Timeform on Do It Quietly

WAIKIKI DONNA (Trap 1) - 19:56 Doncaster

WAIKIKI DONNA (Trap 1) can resume winning ways in the 19:56 race. She's returned to form in this grade the last twice, not getting a clear run late on when beaten by Russanda Bess last week. That one went in again in good style on Monday.

DRUMCROW YANK (Trap 6) - 21:12 Doncaster

DRUMCROW YANK (Trap 6) looks the type to rack up a sequence at Doncaster and is hard to oppose in the 21:12 contest. He led all the way when seeing off Laughil Buster last week and should be hard to catch again.

DO IT QUIETLY (Trap 3) - 21:28 Doncaster

DO IT QUIETLY (Trap 3) deserves a change of fortune and could be worth siding with in the concluding 21:28 sprint. Punters know what they are getting with this 26-race maiden, a dog that usually falls out of the traps before finishing off well. That was certainly the case again on Saturday but he might have got closer to Ballygur Lisa with a clearer run and may have the measure of his rival tonight with better luck.

Doncaster 13th Apr (D4 275m)

Wednesday 13 April, 9.28pm

