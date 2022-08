BE PROUD (Trap 1) - 19:18 Doncaster

BE PROUD (Trap 1) looks set for more Doncaster glory in the 19:18 sprint. She's back in top form, finding just an unexposed rival too good on Wednesday having been crowded early following a slow start. Her tenth win a week earlier had come when turned out quickly and there's every reason to think she won't leave empty handed tonight.

DO IT QUIETLY (Trap 2) - 20:54 Doncaster

DO IT QUIETLY (Trap 2) can score again in the 20:54 contest. He's a hostage to fortune but is in good order, overcoming trouble for a last-gasp success from the re-opposing Luttons Ethan last week. He can confirm that form with another victory if getting the breaks.

DYNO ROSE (Trap 3) - 21:12 Doncaster

DYNO ROSE (Trap 3) is worth chancing in the 21:12 contest. Her second in an A6 in June was a step in the right direction and she's since shaped well in a trial. She's had just three races and there could be more to come from her.