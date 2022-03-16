Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Queen to reign at Sunderland

Burrow Queen (Trap 4) - 19:41 Sunderland

Burrow Queen (T4) hasn't found winning all that easy in recent months, her assignments only made harder by meeting with trouble-in-running. However, there have been positives to glean from recent efforts and she has filled the runner-up spot on three of her last five starts. Crucially, she may well get a clear passage on the run-up this evening and, with the pacesetters in her sights from halfway, we're hopeful the veteran can come home best of all to deservedly resume winning ways.

Roisins Meabh (Trap 6) - 19:58 Sunderland

Roisins Meabh (T6) holds no secrets from the grader but, having dropped to a more suitable level, hinted that she may be coming to the boil when runner-up in this grade of A7 seven days ago, coming home from midfield to go down by three-quarters of a length. Capable of a decent break, she should be handy at the very least on the approach to the opening corner and we're hopeful she can take her record in the class to 4-8.

Guilt Trip Alice (Trap 5) - 21:01 Sunderland

This is a weak A6 contest on paper and relative youngster Guilt Trip Alice (T5) could well be up to confirming the promise of his debut second two starts back. He wasn't seen to anything like best effect last time on the back of meeting plenty of crowding, but early pace is his most potent weapon and he has sound claims of leading up out wide. We're hopeful the son of Skywalker Farloe can make it third time lucky on these shores.