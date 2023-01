False Move (Trap 4) - 18:09 Romford

Following a short spell on the sidelines, False Move (T4) has returned an improved model, confirming the promise of his two previous outings when running out an impressive winner in A1 company four days ago, dipping under the 24-second barrier in the process. Low-mileage for an October '20 whelp, he's more than capable of holding his own back in open company and, with further progress possible, we're hopeful David Mullins' charge can be up with the pace from lid rise and power home from the three-quarter point to add to his tally.

Antigua Sugar (Trap 5) - 20:38 Romford

Having impressed when landing her opening heat seven days ago, Antigua Sugar (T5) is fancied to follow up in the second of the Essex Vase semi-finals. Tremendously consistent out of the traps in recent starts, there's a strong possibility she can lead up this evening's field and, with her latest effort a smashing one on the clock, she could well prove tough to peg back.

Queen Gaga (Trap 3) - 21:28 Romford

On the back of a luckless run over C&D seven days ago, Queen Gaga (T3) is fancied to gain deserved compensation in heat two of the Friday Night 500 Maiden Stayers. Unfortunate not to go round the opening bend in front, her race was effectively over when taking a hefty bump on that occasion. However, already proven as a classy operator, Liz McNair's charge could well steal an early march on this field and should prove a tough nut to crack on the front end.