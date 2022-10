Pearlthepug (Trap 2) - 19:52 Romford

Pearlthepug (T2) could be worth following at Romford and can make a successful start here. She's shaped up well in a couple of trials, pushing an A2 dog close on the first occasion, and doesn't look over-faced for her debut.

Russian Dancer (Trap 5) - 20:08 Romford

Russian Dancer (T5) can win again. She made all in good style on Tuesday and has three victories in this higher grade to her name this year.

Puttfor Juney (Trap 3) - 21:22 Romford

Puttfor Juney (T3) can resume winning ways. She had a good spell in September, scoring twice before getting no luck in a warm open last week, and this is easier.