Punk Rock Stella (Trap 5) - 16.08 Hove

PUNK ROCK STELLA (Trap 5, 16.08) hasn't found the winning habit easy of late but that shouldn't detract from what have been a string of consistent efforts in defeat, crowded early but in the mix for a long way when third seven days ago. An early-paced daughter of Pat C Sabbath this doesn't look any tougher and with her share of luck in-running around the opening couple of bends, she can skip clear and maintain the gallop to deservedly resume winning ways.

Antigua Magic (Trap 3) - 18.02 Hove

Having recently returned from a spell on the side-lines, ANTIGUA MAGIC (Trap 3, 18.02) found only a low-mileage improver on the class drop too strong five days ago. Entitled to be strengthening up all the time, the son of Skywalker Logan is proven at a higher level than A3 (landed back-to-back A2's earlier this year) and with a clear run, he's fancied to make a bold bid.

Swift Elixir (Trap 6) - 18.26 Yarmouth

Yarmouth's 18.26 is a race lacking a great deal of early-paced types and with claims of turning handy out wide, SWIFT ELIXIR (Trap 6) looks the one to side with. Recently afforded some mercy by the grader (4-10 in A5) she's a strong-running sort at the 462m trip and a repeat of her latest 28.45 may well suffice in this field.