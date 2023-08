HIGH ST ELMO (Trap 2) - 19:24 Monmore

HIGH ST ELMO (Trap 2) looks promising and can get the hat-trick up in the 19:24 contest. He showed blistering pace when easily winning an A8 last week and should be too good for his four rivals.

VIXONS BABY (Trap 3) - 20:23 Monmore

VIXONS BABY (Trap 3) is in a fine vein of form and can take the 20:23 sprint. She was edged out by Knock Beeswing last week, her kennelmate breaking better, and can reverse the form tonight if getting on the bunny.

WINTERFIELD BOB (Trap 6) - 21:02 Monmore

WINTERFIELD BOB (Trap 6) gets the vote in the 21:02 race. He's been second five times since his last victory without seemingly doing much wrong and can get a change of luck this evening.