Fabulous Azurra (Trap 2) - 19:07 Henlow

Fabulous Azurra (T2) can book her place in the BGBF Oaks final with victory in the first semi. The British Bred Derby winner made it seven victories on the spin when romping home in her heat last week, with Acomb Irene and Shani El Bolsa behind. She will be hard to catch again.

Acomb Jenny (Trap 2) - 19:24 Henlow

Acomb Jenny (T2) will take the beating in the second Oaks semi. The Kinsley raider, who reached the final of the British Bred Oaks at Doncaster last year, finished strongly to pick off Damson Lane in the heats and holds outstanding claims on the figures tonight.

Lunar Prince (Trap 4) - 20:43 Henlow

Lunar Prince (T4) can resume winning ways. He made a deserved breakthrough in this grade with victory at the end of July and ran well behind a classy rival a week ago.