Trapstyle Titch (Trap 1) - 18:50 Towcester

Trapstyle Titch (T1) can strike again. She's found her form over 500m in recent weeks, keeping on well to notch up a first victory at the track on Saturday, and should be just as good returned to sprinting.

Savana Butler (Trap 3) - 19:46 Towcester

Savana Butler (T3) looks the way to go here. Early crowding put paid to his chance as he returned to 500m here on Sunday, but he's got a good strike rate at Towcester. Back down in class here, he can bounce back with better luck.

Some Pretender (Trap 6) - 20:05 Towcester

Some Pretender (T6) can resume winning ways in this sprint. Slow starts have done for him the last twice but his emphatic victory in the stripes prior to that is still fresh in the memory. He'll be right there if more alert tonight.