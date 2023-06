Cahir House (Trap 3) - 18.19 Sheffield

CAHIR HOUSE (Trap 3, 18.19) arrives on a losing run of 10 but having been afforded some mercy by the grader, he ran his best race for some time when runner-up behind one who stole first march five days ago. A solid effort on the clock in the context of this race, the daughter of Kinloch Brae is expected to be front rank from lid rise and she can prove too strong for these rivals.

Power Station (Trap 5) - 20.21 Newcastle

Handicap action over at Newcastle at 20.21 with the consistent POWER STATION (Trap 5) fancied to come out on top. A winner in A3 company during May, her latest effort in this discipline is best overlooked on the back of early crowding and she can stalk the leaders until the three-quarter point and strike off the final bend.

Roedhelm Grace (Trap 3) - 21.01 Sheffield

ROEDHELM GRACE (Trap 3, 21.01) has proved a model of consistency at Sheffield in recent months, again finding only one too good in this class five days ago. A strong-running bitch at the 500m trip, her form reads well in the context of this evening's contest and with a clear run, she's expected to pass this test.