Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Poundnotes on Penny at Monmore

Sheffield - 13.17 - Back Teddys Lass (Trap 2)

TEDDYS LASS (Trap 2, 13.17) has yet to taste success in four career starts at Sheffield to date, moderate breaks/trouble-in-running not aiding her cause. However, that shouldn't detract from what have been encouraging efforts from this youngster, finding only another steady improver too good last time. She'll need to navigate a clear passage this afternoon but appeals as easily the least exposed in this field and with her share of luck-in-running, all looks set fair for a big run with the prospect of more to come.

Monmore - 15.33 - Back Poundnote Penny (Trap 5)

A consistent, versatile performer POUNDNOTE PENNY (Trap 5, 15.33) developed into a top-grade operator over the six-bend trip at Monmore during the second half of last year. Steadily regaining full fitness following a spell on the side-lines, her finishing kick off the final bend was most eye-catching when runner-up in this class of A4 five days ago and she can come home best of all to resume the winning ways.

Central Park - 17.56 - Back Charter Carter (Trap 5)

We switch over to Central Park this evening and with recent efforts best overlooked, CHARTER CARTER (Trap 5, 17.56) could well be ready to strike. Holding a class edge over most in this field on the pick of his form, he's certainly not devoid of early pace and with a clear run, he's expected to prove best of these.