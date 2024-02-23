Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Pop open the Bubbly

18:56 - Romford - Back Bubbly Bombay (Trap 1)

BUBBLY BOMBAY (Trap 1, 18.56) has begun to fulfil her initial promise at Romford since the turn of the year, displaying fine early pace on each occasion and readily bringing up a graded 4-timer 9 days ago. Fancied to show the best early dash of these on the run up, we're hopeful the daughter of Laughill Blake can build up an advantage around the opening couple of bends and can have enough in reserve to fend off the challengers off the final bend.

20:02 - Nottingham - Back Clerihan Axle (Trap 5)

CLERIHAN AXLE (Trap 5, 20.02) isn't the force of old which is understandable given he's well in to the veteran stage but he's proved of late he's still capable of fairly useful form, adding to his tally 2 starts back prior to finishing second from an unpromising position latest. Expected to turn handy from his draw in the orange vest he holds sound claims on expected final time and can come home best from the ¾ point to register another victory on his C.V.

21:36 - Romford - Back Droopys Eddie (Trap 5)

The final race on Romford's card is another of the Golden Sprint Trial Stakes at 21.36 and having ran a stormer on his return to home soil 7 days ago DROOPYS EDDIE (Trap 5) looks to hold sound claims of staking his claim for outright glory. Despite meeting with trouble-in-running, Maxine Locke's charge still managed to post a slick time on that occasion and with a good break, he should prove tough to contain.