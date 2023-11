VIXONS TEDDY (Trap 3) - 19:07 Monmore

VIXONS TEDDY (Trap 3) is improving and can win again in the 19:07 race. He landed the odds impressively last time and this looks a thin A3 as he steps up in grade.

POMBA JAKE (Trap 2) - 20:43 Monmore

POMBA JAKE (Trap 2) can make a successful return to Monmore in the 20:43 contest. He won a 480m A1 at the track in good style in September and didn't get much luck in a warm heat at Oxford last week. This is easier tonight.

SOUTHERN CITY (Trap 5) - 21:32 Monmore

SOUTHERN CITY (Trap 5) is worth keeping the faith with up in grade in the 21:32 A4. He's won three of his last four starts having started out in an A7, making all in good style in an A5 last week. He'll be on the premises again if trapping well.