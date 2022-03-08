Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Plugger a good tip at Sheffield

CATSBRINDLE GIRL (Trap 6) - 18:51 Sheffield

CATSBRINDLE GIRL (Trap 6) looks the way to go in the 18:51 sprint. She's in a very good vein of form having won a similar race last month and been edged out by the re-opposing Pennylane Socks last week. If she can get an early run on her old rival in the stripes she can reverse those placings tonight.

GLORY GAL (Trap 2) - 20:12 Sheffield

GLORY GAL (Trap 2) can land the 20:12 marathon. She's thrived for the step up to 660m, coming late to win in the blue last month before getting chinned having cut out most of the running last week. This even stiffer test should suit and she should be too good in this company.

PLUGGER MILLS (Trap 5) - 21:16 Sheffield

PLUGGER MILLS (Trap 5) is worth chancing in the 21:16 contest. He's been ticking over in A5s and finally gets a nudge from the grader, returning to an A6, and a winnable one at that, having last scored in one back at the start of the year.