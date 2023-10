GLENGAR BOBBLE (Trap 4) - 18:26 Nottingham

GLENGAR BOBBLE (Trap 4) gets the vote in the 18:26 contest. She won a 680m race in fine style last week and should keep up the good work back in trip.

PLAZA MATTY (Trap 1) - 19:34 Nottingham

PLAZA MATTY (Trap 1) can land the 19:34 sprint. There has been plenty to like about his recent efforts, not least when scoring back at this trip on Wednesday, and he's three from four in the red jacket at the track.

WICKY HIKER (Trap 2) - 20:21 Nottingham

WICKY HIKER (Trap 2) looks the one to beat in the 20:21 race. The classy Sheffield dog has gone well here and seems sure to be in the money tonight.