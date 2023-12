TROUBLE SHOOTER (Trap 6) - 14:19 Newcastle

TROUBLE SHOOTER has essentially been highly tried this year and to his credit has largely acquitted himself with credit at both Newcastle and on his travels. Never a factor in his respective All England Cup heat six days ago, his style of racing suggests he'll be well suited to the demands of handicap racing. A strong-running sort, he should have those at the head of affairs in his sights from the three-quarter point and can power home off the final bend to deservedly get his head back in front.

KING BIGGIE (Trap 5) - 19:18 Doncaster

We head over to Doncaster this evening, kicking off with top-grade action, and KING BIGGIE is fancied to follow-up his top-grade victory nine days ago. Boasting a most appealing strike rate over the 450-metre trip at the Yorkshire track, his record operating in the orange vest is also a compelling one and he can turn front rank around the opening couple of bends and maintain the gallop to enhance his record.

PIEMANS MASTER (Trap 4) - 20:38 Doncaster

PIEMANS MASTER looks to hold sound claims in a race distinctly lacking depth. A good winner on his penultimate start, he had little go right in his follow-up bid seven days ago having been forced to check at the first bend. Holding excellent claims on expected final time, he should soon be front rank on this occasion and is fancied to come out on top.