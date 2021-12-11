To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Phoenix to rise

Greyhounds running
Timeform focus on the action at Sheffield

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Sheffield on Saturday.

Swift Whiff (Trap 6) - 19:41 Sheffield

Swift Whiff (T6) can resume winning ways in this sprint. He got back on track when third to a well-backed one who was returning to action last week and his impressive victory in the stripes three starts back is still fresh in the memory.

Towstar Oreo (Trap 5) - 20:27 Sheffield

Towstar Oreo (T5) ticks pretty much all the boxes in this stayers' handicap. Towstar Oreo has been in good form in similar events and deservedly got his head back in front nine days ago. He enjoyed a purple patch at Owlerton at this time of year in 2019, scoring four times in five starts, and may have started a similar winning spree.

Phoenix Cavani (Trap 2) - 21:16 Sheffield

Phoenix Cavani (T2) makes plenty of appeal. He's been progressing nicely through the grades, scoring for a third time in November with an emphatic success in an A5 a fortnight ago. He was forced to check early when held last week and is clearly better than that.

Sheffield 11th Dec (A4 500m)

Saturday 11 December, 9.16pm

1. Hi Im Dory
2. Phoenix Cavani
3. Uneverwalkalone
5. Rockstar Ellie
6. Laughil Simon
