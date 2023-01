Young Burke (Trap 1) - 19:16 Yarmouth

Young Burke (T1) lines up on the back of a losing run stretching back to October but he has posted some excellent efforts, including when third after some crowding in A1 company on his penultimate start. He's best excused his latest run over six bends and his form reads very well in the context of this race. With a clear run, the son of Good News can reel the pacesetters in from the three-quarter point and deservedly resume winning ways.

Taken Back (Trap 3) - 19:34 Yarmouth

Taken Back (T3) is very low-mileage for an August '20 whelp and, having knocked firmly on the door on each of her two starts at Yarmouth, she duly put it all together when scoring narrowly at the start of the month. Not seen to anything like best effect on the back of early crowding last time, further progress is distinctly possible at this level and she gets our vote to double her career tally.

Perfecto Ela (Trap 3) - 20:27 Central Park

Despite meeting with early crowding, Perfecto Ela (T3) quickly returned to form when runner-up over the 265-metre trip at Central Park 12 days ago, coming home strongly from last to go down by a short head. Frustrating but capable, the June '20 whelp has the ability to make a significant impact in a race in which most have something to prove, and we're hopeful she can come home best of all in the white jacket.