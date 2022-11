Casa Amor (Trap 4) - 20.03 Harlow

Our first selection comes in open class company at Harlow and despite previous course knowledge CASA AMOR (Trap 4, 20.03) looks to hold stand out claims of getting us off to a flier. The daughter of Laughill Blake has taken really to well to the similar tight turns of Crayford in recent weeks, showing good early pace in making it three wins from her last four starts at that venue. Leading up early rates distinctly possible with the return to the black jacket holding no fears and she can prove tough to contain.

Seaton Maggie (Trap 3) - 20.27 Sunderland

We head to Sunderland at 20.27, a basement grade affair and we're hopeful veteran campaigner SEATON MAGGIE (Trap 3) can dispel an unlucky run last week and resume winning ways. Not known for her early pace, she makes up for that with her strong-finishing kick, that she advertised when runner-up behind a fast winner for the grade two starts back. In a race distinctly lacking depth, she holds sound claims on expected final time and with her share of luck-in-running, can add to her tally.

Onyx Penny (Trap 2) - 21.16 Sunderland

Our final smartplay selection at Sunderland comes at 21.16 an A3 contest over the 450m trip and with a trio of encouraging efforts on the comeback trail, ONYX PENNY (Trap 2) could be ready to strike. Not breaking at her best latest, she was always playing catch up seven days ago but was noted doing some good late work. Capable of much better form earlier in the year, she crucially needs to hold her position the rails and, if doing so, she's expected to account for this evening's rivals.