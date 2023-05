Dingys Shez (Trap 1) - 17.03 Sheffield

The penultimate race on Sheffield's card comes up at 17.03 and having been narrowly beaten on each of her last two starts, DINGYS SHEZ (Trap 1) looks to hold sound claims of resuming winning ways. Competitive at a higher level when campaigned at Doncaster, her main asset is her early pace and, drawn inside a habitual slow starter, Jamie Smith's bitch is fancied to lead up on the rails and prove tough to peg back in a race lacking a great deal of depth.

Pear Drops (Trap 1) - 20.06 Nottingham

Nottingham play host to the opening rounds of an intriguing puppy contest this evening and, PEAR DROPS (Trap 1) who has made a highly promising start to her career is fancied to come out on top in heat two at 20.06. A finalist in the inaugural Steel City Puppy Derby at home track Sheffield, she ought to have derived plenty from last weeks course and distance trial and with further progress anticipated as a mere September 21' youngster, all looks set fair for a big run.

Coyote Cruise (Trap 5) - 20.36 Nottingham

We drop back in trip for our final selection at 20.36 in the Arena Racing Company Sprint trophy with COYOTE CRUISE (Trap 5) who remains with unfinished business over sprint trips fancied to come out on top. Running with credit over 4 bends latest, the balance of his form reads well in the context of this and a strong-running sort over 305m, he can turn handy and assert off the second bend to bag his third success at Colwick Park.