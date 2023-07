Pear Drops (Trap 3) - 19.34 Nottingham

PEAR DROPS (Trap 3, 19.34) has quickly made up into a promising bitch at Sheffield, landing three of her last four starts in South Yorkshire and again ran well when third at Monmore on her latest outing, coming from a most unpromising position. With prior course knowledge earlier this year unlikely to be wasted on her, she could well lead up this field early doors and we're hopeful Barrie Draper's charge can add to her tally.

Bonos Bay (Trap 5) - 19.41 Yarmouth

BONOS BABY's (Trap 5, 19.41) very wide running looks engrained but she's a low-mileage sort who has showed pace in her short career at Yarmouth to date, beaten in to third behind a fast winner for the grade seven days ago. Getting a handy position out wide may well prove crucial for the daughter of Broadstand Bono this evening but if doing so, she can prove tough to contain with further progress not ruled out on the back of just 2 competitive starts on these shores.

Sambar Seamus (Trap 4) - 20.21 Nottingham

A progressive sort in Ireland, SAMBAR SEAMUS (Trap 4, 20.21) was quick to make his mark on these shores and lines up in the Arena Racing Company 480m Trophy on the back of impressive victories over the standard 500-metre trip, his early pace again looking a potent weapon. Dropping back to 480 metres will hold no fears and with a 50% strike rate to call upon from the black jacket, we're expecting another bold bid off the front.