INCA GERRY (Trap 6) - 19:58 Sheffield

INCA GERRY has been lightly raced during the second half of this year, but there have been several solid efforts on the comeback trail of late, not seen to best effect having met with crowding when third seven days ago. Boasting fine early pace and a proven winner in top-grade company, his fitness should be assured with a trio of recent runs under his belt and he can trap best out wide and prove tough to contain.

KOH SAMUI (Trap 6) - 20:12 Sheffield

The progressive KOH SAMUI looks to hold sound claims of gaining a third career success at the South Yorkshire track. A March '22 youngster, she was beaten only by one proven at a much higher level on her most recent outing. Open to further improvement, her latest effort on the clock was her best yet and she looks a major player again with a clear run.

PATTYS SCOOT (Trap 4) - 21:16 Sheffield

PATTYS SCOOT arrives on a losing run stretching back to June, but there have been signs he can buck that trend of late, not least when finishing a good second on his penultimate start. Best excused his latest run in isolation, the grader has relinquished his grip a little more this evening and we're hopeful Lisa Stephenson's charge can capitalise.