Paradise Jordan (Trap 3) - 13.59 Sheffield

PARADISE JORDAN (Trap 3, 13.59) remains a maiden on the back of 11 career starts at Sheffield but the son of Magical Bale shouldn't be long in bucking that trend on recent evidence, again finding only one too good in this grade of A5 nine days ago. Capable of leading from the white jacket, being on the bunny early can only aid his cause and all looks set fair for a big run.

Moanteen Shadow (Trap 3) - 19.41 Newcastle

The Arena Racing Company Maiden Stayers features our second selection over at Newcastle this evening and MOANTEEN SHADOW (Trap 3, 19.41) looks to hold sound claims of coming out on top. Arriving in fine form over 4 bends (successful on 3 of last 4 starts) he's already proved his stamina for the six-bend trip and in a race lacking depth, this looks an excellent opportunity for him to make the breakthrough at open-class level.

Moanteen Lennox (Trap 5) - 21.16 Newcastle

We remain at Newcastle at 21.16 and on the back of a handy drop in class MOANTEEN LENNOX (Trap 5) is fancied to capitalise. The son of Malachi has had recent efforts in top-grade company marred by trouble-in-running but the balance of his form reads well in the context of this evening's race and, with a clear passage out wide, the March 21' whelp is fancied to capitalise.