Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Panther set for Insane performance at Hove

Helsinki Jet (Trap 5) - 19:18 Hove

Helsinki Jet (Trap 5) should fly home in the 19:18 contest. He'd been a frustrating sort for backers, but finally found the cards falling nicely as he bounded clear to land a similar contest last week. He can go in again in the orange while he's in this mood.

Robbies Zeds (Trap 1) - 19:36 Hove

Robbies Zeds (Trap 1) looks well placed to land the 19:36 stayers' race. A multiple winner over 500m, he went down fighting behind a thriving one on his first completed go at this trip a fortnight ago, and backed that up with another good run over the four bends last week.

Insane Panther (Trap 2) - 20:54 Hove

Insane Panther (Trap 2) continues in top form and can notch up a third win in the 20:54 sprint. He's done well to finish second the last twice having not had the clearest of runs on either occasion and his times read well. He deserves a change of luck tonight.