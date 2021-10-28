Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Panther set for Insane performance at Hove

Hove 28th Oct (D2 285m)Show Hide
Thursday 28 October, 8.54pm
|1. Farloe Maynard
|2. Insane Panther
|3. Imahappylassie
|4. Coys
|5. Loughlea Dora
|6. Newinn Conrad
Timeform bring you their three best bets at Hove on Thursday...
"He's done well to finish second the last twice having not had the clearest of runs on either occasion and his times read well."
Helsinki Jet (Trap 5) - 19:18 Hove
Helsinki Jet (Trap 5) should fly home in the 19:18 contest. He'd been a frustrating sort for backers, but finally found the cards falling nicely as he bounded clear to land a similar contest last week. He can go in again in the orange while he's in this mood.
Robbies Zeds (Trap 1) - 19:36 Hove
Robbies Zeds (Trap 1) looks well placed to land the 19:36 stayers' race. A multiple winner over 500m, he went down fighting behind a thriving one on his first completed go at this trip a fortnight ago, and backed that up with another good run over the four bends last week.
Insane Panther (Trap 2) - 20:54 Hove
Insane Panther (Trap 2) continues in top form and can notch up a third win in the 20:54 sprint. He's done well to finish second the last twice having not had the clearest of runs on either occasion and his times read well. He deserves a change of luck tonight.
