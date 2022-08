Milan Sam (Trap 1) - 18.58 Hove

MILAN SAM (Trap 1, 18.58) could hardly be described as a frequent winner but he's a capable sort and arrives on the back of a pair of consistent displays in a higher grade of late, finding only an improving youngster who took a marked step forward on the clock too strong 8 days ago. Given some relief by the grader, it's feasible to see the veteran turn handy at the very least on the rail and with a clear run, he can deservedly resume winning ways.

Darkies Bluebell (Trap 3) - 18.59 Yarmouth

We make a very quick switch over to Yarmouth for our second smartplay pick at 18.59 with recent scorer DARKIES BLUEBELL (Trap 3) looking to hold sound follow-up claims. Posting a career-best effort on the clock on that occasion, the daughter of Eden The Kid has proved consistent in this class previously and back in the winning groove, she can turn handy inside and maintain the gallop to come out on top.

Insane Panther (Trap 1) - 20.54 Hove

Our final selection at Hove comes at 20.54 another sprint contest over the 285m trip and INSANE PANTHER (Trap 1) who made it second time lucky on the comeback trail 10 days ago may well be up to following up. A top-grade operator in his pomp, drawn inside an inexperienced pup could well play to the strengths of this experienced tracker and, entitled to strip that little bit fitter again, we're hopeful he can gain a tenth career success at Hove.