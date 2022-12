BLUE ALL OVER (Trap 4, 19:56 Central Park) is still very much in the infancy of her career as a May 21' whelp and, despite meeting with some crowding on her competitive debut at Central Park two weeks ago, she still found some improvement on the clock when third in over this 265-metre trip. Entitled to be sharper for that initial experience, she lines up this evening in a race lacking the same strength in depth and with a clear run, she's fancied to open her account at the second attempt.

We step up in class for our second selection with ROMEO ATOMIC (Trap 5, 20:12 Swindon) fancied to gain compensation for his narrow defeat on debut for the Kevin Hutton team seven days ago. Reeled in only by an unexposed kennel-mate, that form reads well in the context of this race and with sound claims of leading up from the orange jacket, he can make it second time lucky.

We head back to Central Park for our final selection with PABLO EL BOLSA (Trap 4, 21:28 Central Park) fancied to prove tough to beat in an A1 over the standard 480-metre trip. He's yet to match the smart form shown in Ireland on these shores, but there has been definite encouragement in his efforts, including when runner-up over C&D nine days ago. Clearly not devoid of early boot, he can turn handy in the black jacket and come home best to shed the maiden tag.