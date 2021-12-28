Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Optic to pour on the pressure at Newcastle

ASHBANK DANROBY (Trap 3) - 19:34 Newcastle

ASHBANK DANROBY (Trap 3) will take all the beating in the BGBF British Bred Maiden Final at 19:34. He posted an excellent effort on the clock when dismantling Watchhall Tiger in the heats last week and should be home and hosed again if in anything like the same sort of form.

OPTIC JIMMY (Trap 2) - 20:52 Newcastle

OPTIC JIMMY (Trap 2) can land the £8000 main event at 20:52. He notched up a second impressive victory at Newcastle in his heat a fortnight ago before getting little luck behind Narcos Dode in last week's semis. A big run looks forthcoming if he can break sharply.

ICE OF DIAMONDS (Trap 4) - 21:11 Newcastle

ICE OF DIAMONDS (Trap 4) can get the 4-timer up in the 21:11 stayers' contest. She's been prolific in recent months and finished strongly again when taking another handicap in a good time ten days ago.