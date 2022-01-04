Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Optic can drop at Sunderland

Optic Bandit (Trap 4) - 14.19 Sunderland

We head to Sunderland for our first selection this afternoon, an A2 contest at 14.19 and, whilst still a maiden on these shores, OPTIC BANDIT (Trap 4) is fancied to confirm the promise of his latest run and come out on top. Having found Newcastle's 480-metre trip taxing his stamina, Yvonne Bell's charge showed definite promise in his qualifying trials over C&D. He got his act together on the sectional clock when runner-up latest and if getting loose on the front end, it's likely there is further improvement in the offing.

Lightfoot Miguel (Trap 4) - 18.36 Sheffield

We step up in grade for our second selection at Sheffield, the Owlerton Puppy 480 at 18.36 with recent C&D winner LIGHTFOOT MIGUEL (Trap 4) fancied to steal first march and come out on top again. The Doncaster raider clearly possesses above average early pace, a trait ideally suited to this test around the South Yorkshire venue and he can prove difficult to dislodge if getting loose once more with the prospect of further improvement to come.

Drumdoit Denver (Trap 4) - 21.31 Sheffield

Having landed back-to-back A2 contests last summer, DRUMDOIT DENVER (Trap 4, 21.31) has been very lightly raced since but proved he still has plenty to offer when successful in D2 sprint company last month. Not seen to best effect on each of his 2 starts following the return to 4 bends, he's still been displaying plenty of his customary early dash and with sound claims of leading those on his inside, he can steal a march early, drive the opening bends and have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers at the business end.