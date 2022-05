Blackhouse Harry (Trap 3) - 14:54 Newcastle

This is a good quality A1 but the youngster Blackhouse Harry (T3) gets the vote to dispel a luckless effort last time and resume winning ways. A well-above average pup, he gave himself a mountain to climb having stumbled at the start last time but ran on gamely to take third. With classy form and a strong-running style to call upon, he can be on the coat-tails of the leaders around the second bend and come with a sustained challenge off the final bend to prevail.

Ballymac Lusion (Trap 1) - 15:26 Newcastle

Already a dual A2 winner at Newcastle this spring, Ballymac Lusion (T1) hasn't really had the rub of the green recently. He was always on the back foot last time following a moderate break but he closed up to go down by only a length and three-quarters in fourth. Boasting a notably impressive strike rate for a grader, Ballymac Lusion's latest effort highlighted that he's in good order. With a swifter exit from the boxes, it would come as no surprise to see him win again.

Onedin Chief (Trap 6) - 18:36 Sunderland

Onedin Chief (T6) has been operating at a good level of late and looks to hold sound claims of adding to his tally in this A2. A dual scorer in this grade last month, he had little go right on his latest start in top grade, crucially bumped twice before running on for third. A pace burn-up looks likely to ensue up the middle and the sole wide seed can bide his time in the stripes and come home best of all from the three-quarter point.