Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: One More Try worth another go

SARATOGA LEEZIE (Trap 3) - 19:58 Sheffield

SARATOGA LEEZIE (Trap 3) can come good in the 19:58 sprint. Impressive in trials upon arriving from Ireland, she chased home an improver on her first start last month then met early trouble when well backed last week. There is more in the locker and she can open her account with better luck this evening.

SONNYS GRACE (Trap 3) - 20:46 Sheffield

SONNYS GRACE (Trap 3) is holding her form well and could be hard to beat in the 20:46 race. A winner in January, she's returned in good form, again doing little wrong when chasing home a thriving favourite a fortnight ago. This looks a weaker heat tonight and it's hard to see her out of the money.

ONE MORE TRY (Trap 3) - 21:16 Sheffield

ONE MORE TRY (Trap 3) can resume winning ways in the 21:16 contest. He found the return to A5-company too much last week and had previously won well in this grade. Expect him to be flying at the finish again.