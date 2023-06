Slapdash Joe (Trap 6) - 18:17 Monmore

Slapdash Joe (T6) boasts an upwardly mobile profile in graded company and is fancied to continue the good work now his attention switches to open class. Nathan Hunt's charge displayed another string to his bow when making all in A2 grade last time. That's unlikely to prove this August '21 whelp's limit after just six career starts, and he can soon be making the best of his way home in the striped jacket.

Drumdoit Joy (Trap 4) - 18:36 Sheffield

Drumdoit Joy (T4) could hardly be called prolific but there's no doubt she's capable when putting it all together, as she proved when coming from off the pace to score in this class of A5 in April. Not disgraced faced with sterner assignments subsequently, this evening's contest doesn't look a tough task on paper at least and, with a clear run, she is fancied to prove too strong.

One Day Scooby (Trap 3) - 20:26 Towcester

One Day Scooby (T3) looks to hold excellent claims. He made an immediate impact at Nottingham, with his style looking tailor-made for this circuit. He confirmed as much with some slick C&D trials in recent weeks, and there's a good chance he can be front rank on the approach to the opening corner and pass this test.